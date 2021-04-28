West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Khargram Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Khargram Assembly Constituency (AC No 66) in Murshidabad district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Khargram Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Ashis Marjit won Khargram constituency seat by a margin of 20.70% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Madhab Chandra Marjit by 33173 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Khargram assembly constituency.