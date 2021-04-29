West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Kotulpur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kotulpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 256) in Bankura district went to polls on April 1, 2021.
West Bengal Election Result 2021: Kotulpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.
In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Shyamal Santra won Kotulpur constituency seat by a margin of 10.70% beating Indian National Congress candidate Akshay Santra by 21248 votes.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kotulpur assembly constituency.
China's 'space dream': A march to the moon and beyond
Prince William and Kate celebrate 10 years of marriage
CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth
Coca-Cola joins 'Adopt a Park' in Amazon rainforest
Brexit trade deal gets a final OK from EU parliament
For Google, plenty of cash with nowhere to go
Covid: Delhi cops protect empty stadium as IPL arrives
DH Toon | India better prepared for Covid-19 this year?
The queer side of the lockdown
World rushes to help as India battles Covid-19 surge