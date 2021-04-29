West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Kotulpur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kotulpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 256) in Bankura district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Kotulpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Shyamal Santra won Kotulpur constituency seat by a margin of 10.70% beating Indian National Congress candidate Akshay Santra by 21248 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kotulpur assembly constituency.