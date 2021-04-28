West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Krishnaganj Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Krishnaganj Assembly Constituency (AC No 88) in Nadia district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Krishnaganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Satyajit Biswas won Krishnaganj constituency seat by a margin of 20.80% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Mrinal Biswas(MINI) by 43928 votes.

