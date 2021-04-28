West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Krishnanagar Dakshin Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Krishnanagar Dakshin Assembly Constituency (AC No 85) in Nadia district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Krishnanagar Dakshin Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Ujjal Biswas won Krishnanagar Dakshin constituency seat by a margin of 7.30% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Meghlal Sheikh by 12814 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Krishnanagar Dakshin assembly constituency.