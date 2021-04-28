West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly Constituency (AC No 83) in Nadia district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Abani Mohan Joardar won Krishnanagar Uttar constituency seat by a margin of 7.00% beating Indian National Congress candidate Asim Kumar Saha by 12915 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Krishnanagar Uttar assembly constituency.