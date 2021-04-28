West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Kulpi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kulpi Assembly Constituency (AC No 133) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 6, 2021.
West Bengal Election Result 2021: Kulpi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.
In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Jogaranjan Halder won Kulpi constituency seat by a margin of 6.80% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Rejaul Haque Khan by 11455 votes.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kulpi assembly constituency.
Covid: FAQs for patients with hypertension, diabetes
The Lead: What do industrial corridors mean?
Family loses two in four days to Covid-19
Bannerghatta Biological Park seeks aid to feed animals
'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere
Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon
This newborn will never get mom's hug