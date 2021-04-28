West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Kulpi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kulpi Assembly Constituency (AC No 133) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Kulpi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Jogaranjan Halder won Kulpi constituency seat by a margin of 6.80% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Rejaul Haque Khan by 11455 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kulpi assembly constituency.