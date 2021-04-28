West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Kumarganj Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kumarganj Assembly Constituency (AC No 38) in Dakshin Dinajpur district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Kumarganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Toraf Hossain Mandal won Kumarganj constituency seat by a margin of 2.30% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Mafuja Khatun by 3496 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kumarganj assembly constituency.