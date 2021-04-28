West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Kumargram Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kumargram Assembly Constituency (AC No 10) in Jalpaiguri district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Kumargram Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate James Kujur won Kumargram constituency seat by a margin of 3.00% beating Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate Manoj Kumar Oraon by 6153 votes.

