West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Kurseong Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Kurseong Assembly Constituency (AC No 24) in Darjiling district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Kurseong Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha candidate Rohit Sharma won Kurseong constituency seat by a margin of 21.50% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Shanta Chhetri by 33726 votes.

