West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Labpur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Labpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 288) in Birbhum district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Labpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Islam Monirul won Labpur constituency seat by a margin of 16.00% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Syed Mahfuzul Karim (MAHFUZ) by 30313 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Labpur assembly constituency.