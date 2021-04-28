West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Lalgola Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Lalgola Assembly Constituency (AC No 61) in Murshidabad district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Lalgola Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Abu Hena won Lalgola constituency seat by a margin of 32.70% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Chand Mohammad by 53475 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Lalgola assembly constituency.