West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result:

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Madarihat Assembly Constituency (AC No 14) in Jalpaiguri district went to polls on April 10, 2021. West Bengal Election Result 2021: Madarihat Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021. In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Manoj Tigga won Madarihat constituency seat by a margin of 15.00% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Padam Lama by 22038 votes. Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Madarihat assembly constituency.
