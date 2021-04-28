West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Madhyamgram Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Madhyamgram Assembly Constituency (AC No 118) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Madhyamgram Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Rathin Ghosh won Madhyamgram constituency seat by a margin of 17.50% beating Indian National Congress candidate Tapas Majumder by 35804 votes.

