West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Magrahat Paschim Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Magrahat Paschim Assembly Constituency (AC No 142) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Gias Uddin Molla won Magrahat Paschim constituency seat by a margin of 9.30% beating Indian National Congress candidate Khalid Ebadullah by 15889 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Magrahat Paschim assembly constituency.