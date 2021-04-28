West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Magrahat Purba Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Magrahat Purba Assembly Constituency (AC No 141) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Magrahat Purba Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Namita Saha won Magrahat Purba constituency seat by a margin of 5.20% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Chandan Saha by 9560 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Magrahat Purba assembly constituency.