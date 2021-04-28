West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Mahisadal Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Mahisadal Assembly Constituency (AC No 208) in Purba Medinipur district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Mahisadal Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Dr.Sudarsan Ghosh Dastidar won Mahisadal constituency seat by a margin of 8.60% beating Independent candidate Dr. Subrata Maiti by 16709 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mahisadal assembly constituency.