West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Mal Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Mal Assembly Constituency (AC No 20) in Jalpaiguri district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Mal Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Bulu Chik Baraik won Mal constituency seat by a margin of 9.90% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Augustus Kerketta by 18462 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mal assembly constituency.