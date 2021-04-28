West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Malatipur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Malatipur Assembly Constituency (AC No 47) in Maldah district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Malatipur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Alberuni Zulkarnain won Malatipur constituency seat by a margin of 1.70% beating Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate Abdur Rahim Boxi by 2600 votes.

