West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Maldaha Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Maldaha Assembly Constituency (AC No 50) in Maldah district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Maldaha Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Bhupendra Nath Halder won Maldaha constituency seat by a margin of 18.50% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Dulal Sarkar (BABLA) by 33309 votes.

