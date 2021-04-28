West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Manbazar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Manbazar Assembly Constituency (AC No 243) in Puruliya district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Manbazar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Sandhya Rani Tudu won Manbazar constituency seat by a margin of 5.10% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Ipil Murmu by 9675 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Manbazar assembly constituency.