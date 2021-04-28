West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Mandirbazar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Mandirbazar Assembly Constituency (AC No 135) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Mandirbazar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Halder Joydeb won Mandirbazar constituency seat by a margin of 14.10% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Dr. Sarat Chandra Haldar by 24939 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mandirbazar assembly constituency.