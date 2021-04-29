West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Mangalkot Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Mangalkot Assembly Constituency (AC No 272) in Barddhaman district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Mangalkot Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Chowdhury Siddiqullah won Mangalkot constituency seat by a margin of 6.10% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Choudhury Sahajahan by 11874 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mangalkot assembly constituency.