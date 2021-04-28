West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Manickchak Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Manickchak Assembly Constituency (AC No 49) in Maldah district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Manickchak Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Md. Mottakin Alam won Manickchak constituency seat by a margin of 7.40% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Sabitri Mitra by 12603 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Manickchak assembly constituency.