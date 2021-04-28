West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Maniktala Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Maniktala Assembly Constituency (AC No 167) in Kolkata district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Maniktala Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Sadhan Pande won Maniktala constituency seat by a margin of 17.90% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Rajib Majumder by 25311 votes.

