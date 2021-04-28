West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Mathabhanga Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Mathabhanga Assembly Constituency (AC No 2) in Koch Bihar district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Mathabhanga Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Binay Krishna Barman won Mathabhanga constituency seat by a margin of 16.10% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Khagen Chandra Barman by 31918 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mathabhanga assembly constituency.