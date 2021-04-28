West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Matigara Naxalbari Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Matigara Naxalbari Assembly Constituency (AC No 25) in Darjiling district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Matigara Naxalbari Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Sankar Malakar won Matigara Naxalbari constituency seat by a margin of 9.00% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Amar Sinha by 18627 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Matigara-Naxalbari assembly constituency.