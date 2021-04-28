West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Maynaguri Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Maynaguri Assembly Constituency (AC No 16) in Jalpaiguri district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Maynaguri Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Ananta Deb Adhikari won Maynaguri constituency seat by a margin of 16.90% beating Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate Chhaya Dey (ROY) by 34907 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Maynaguri assembly constituency.