West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Mayureswar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Mayureswar Assembly Constituency (AC No 290) in Birbhum district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Mayureswar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Abhijit Roy won Mayureswar constituency seat by a margin of 21.50% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Arup Bag by 38770 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mayureswar assembly constituency.