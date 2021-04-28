West Bengal Assembly Elections: Mekliganj Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Mekliganj Assembly Constituency (AC No 1) in Koch Bihar district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Mekliganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Arghya Roy Pradhan (BILU) won Mekliganj constituency seat by a margin of 3.70% beating All India Forward Bloc candidate Paresh Chandra Adhikary by 6637 votes.

