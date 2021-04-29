West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Memari Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Memari Assembly Constituency (AC No 265) in Barddhaman district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Memari Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Begum Nargis won Memari constituency seat by a margin of 4.40% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Debashis Ghosh by 8883 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Memari assembly constituency.