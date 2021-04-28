West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Metiaburuz Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Metiaburuz Assembly Constituency (AC No 157) in South Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Metiaburuz Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Abdul Khaleque Molla won Metiaburuz constituency seat by a margin of 11.40% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Monirul Islam by 17976 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Metiaburuz assembly constituency.