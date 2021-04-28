West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Mothabari Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Mothabari Assembly Constituency (AC No 52) in Maldah district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Mothabari Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Yeasmin Sabina won Mothabari constituency seat by a margin of 29.00% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Md. Najrul Islam by 38174 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mothabari assembly constituency.