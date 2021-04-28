West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Moyna Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Moyna Assembly Constituency (AC No 206) in Purba Medinipur district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Moyna Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Sangram Kumar Dolai won Moyna constituency seat by a margin of 6.10% beating Indian National Congress candidate Manik Bhowmik by 12124 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Moyna assembly constituency.