West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Murarai Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Murarai Assembly Constituency (AC No 294) in Birbhum district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Murarai Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Abdur Rahaman (LITON) won Murarai constituency seat by a margin of 0.10% beating Indian National Congress candidate Ali Mortuza Khan by 280 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Murarai assembly constituency.