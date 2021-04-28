West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Murshidabad Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Murshidabad Assembly Constituency (AC No 64) in Murshidabad district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Murshidabad Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Shaoni Singha Roy won Murshidabad constituency seat by a margin of 12.70% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Ashim Krishna Bhatta by 25139 votes.

