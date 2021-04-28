West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Nabadwip Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Nabadwip Assembly Constituency (AC No 84) in Nadia district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Nabadwip Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Pundarikakshya Saha won Nabadwip constituency seat by a margin of 18.60% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Sumit Biswas by 35796 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Nabadwip assembly constituency.