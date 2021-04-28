West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Nagrakata Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Nagrakata Assembly Constituency (AC No 21) in Jalpaiguri district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Nagrakata Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Sukra Munda won Nagrakata constituency seat by a margin of 1.90% beating Indian National Congress candidate Joseph Munda by 3228 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Nagrakata assembly constituency.