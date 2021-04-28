West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Naihati Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Naihati Assembly Constituency (AC No 104) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Naihati Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Partha Bhowmick won Naihati constituency seat by a margin of 19.90% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Gargi Chatterjee by 28628 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Naihati assembly constituency.