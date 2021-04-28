West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Nakashipara Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Nakashipara Assembly Constituency (AC No 81) in Nadia district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Nakashipara Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Kallol Khan won Nakashipara constituency seat by a margin of 3.30% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Tanmay Ganguli by 6250 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Nakashipara assembly constituency.