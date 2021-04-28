West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Nandigram Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Nandigram Assembly Constituency (AC No 210) in Purba Medinipur district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Nandigram Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Adhikari Suvendu won Nandigram constituency seat by a margin of 40.60% beating Communist Party Of India candidate Abdul Kabir Sekh by 81230 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Nandigram assembly constituency.