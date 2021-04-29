West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Nanoor Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Nanoor Assembly Constituency (AC No 287) in Birbhum district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Nanoor Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Shyamali Pradhan won Nanoor constituency seat by a margin of 12.60% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Gadadhar Hazra by 25730 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Nanoor assembly constituency.