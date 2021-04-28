West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Narayangarh Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Narayangarh Assembly Constituency (AC No 225) in Paschim Medinipur district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Narayangarh Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Prodyut Kumar Ghosh won Narayangarh constituency seat by a margin of 6.80% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Surjyakanta Mishra by 13589 votes.

