West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Natabari Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Natabari Assembly Constituency (AC No 8) in Koch Bihar district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Natabari Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Rabindra Nath Ghosh won Natabari constituency seat by a margin of 8.20% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Tamser Ali by 16157 votes.

