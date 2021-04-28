West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Nayagram Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Nayagram Assembly Constituency (AC No 220) in Paschim Medinipur district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Nayagram Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Dulal Murmu won Nayagram constituency seat by a margin of 25.20% beating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Bakul Murmu by 43255 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Nayagram assembly constituency.