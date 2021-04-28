West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Noapara Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Noapara Assembly Constituency (AC No 107) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Noapara Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Madhusudan Ghose won Noapara constituency seat by a margin of 0.60% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Manju Basu by 1095 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Noapara assembly constituency.