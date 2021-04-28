West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Nowda Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Nowda Assembly Constituency (AC No 74) in Murshidabad district went to polls on April 29, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Nowda Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Abu Taher Khan won Nowda constituency seat by a margin of 10.80% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Masud Karim by 19262 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Nowda assembly constituency.