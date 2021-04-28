West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Onda Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Onda Assembly Constituency (AC No 254) in Bankura district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Onda Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Arup Kumar Khan won Onda constituency seat by a margin of 5.60% beating All India Forward Bloc candidate Manik Mukherjee by 10848 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Onda assembly constituency.