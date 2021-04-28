West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Palashipara Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Palashipara Assembly Constituency (AC No 79) in Nadia district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Palashipara Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Tapas Kumar Saha won Palashipara constituency seat by a margin of 3.10% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate S.M.Sadi by 5559 votes.

