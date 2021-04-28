West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Panchla Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Panchla Assembly Constituency (AC No 175) in Haora district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Panchla Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Gulsan Mullick won Panchla constituency seat by a margin of 16.90% beating All India Forward Bloc candidate Doli Roy by 31927 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Panchla assembly constituency.