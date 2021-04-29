West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Pandabeswar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Pandabeswar Assembly Constituency (AC No 275) in Barddhaman district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Pandabeswar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Kumar Jitendra Tewari won Pandabeswar constituency seat by a margin of 3.70% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Gouranga Chatterjee by 5470 votes.

